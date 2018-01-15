Intezar Ahmed was not alone in car, details of case surface

KARACHI : According to new details unearthed Monday about the passenger in car who was alongside Intezar Ahmed, a youth who was gunned down allegedly by anti-car lifting cell of Sindh Police last week.

Ahmed was gunned down in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) last week as at least 13 bullets were fired at his vehicle in the night because he allegedly did not follow instructions to stop by anti-car lifting personnel.

According to a private television channel report, a youth named Madiha was alongside Intezar and had walked off the scene after the car crashed into a road divider and landed up on the other way.

Police have recorded statement of Madiha who has observed that she has no idea who opened the fire.

On the other hand, Station House Officer (SHO) of Darakhshan Police Station Tariq Mehmood and personnel Ghulam Abbas, Tariq Raheem, Azhar Ahsan, Fawad Khan, Daniyal, Bilal and Shahid were presented in a court today for hearing of the case.

Counsel for the defence claimed that statements of the petitioner and the accused bear contradictions. The court granted a week-long remand of the accused and directed authorities that the remand was aimed at interrogating the accused and nothing else.

Separately, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called on bereaved family of Intezar Ahmed at the residence and offered his condolences.

On the occasion, CM Shah assured the grieving parents that the perpetrators in the case would be brought to justice. South District Deputy Inspector General (DIG) addressed a press conference and said that identity of the girl cannot be revealed as yet since she is the witness in the case and details about her cannot be let out.

He also said that there are CCTV footages of the incident which is why the alleged criminals would soon be identified.

It should be mentioned here that personnel belonging to anti-car lifting cell had denied opening fire and claimed that the incident revolves around a personal dispute.

Orignally published by NNI