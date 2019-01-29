Interwood supports Fatima Memorial Hospital

Staff Reporter

Chairman Inter woodMobel (Pvt) Ltd Mr. Farooq Malik,CEO, Mr. Omer Farooq and Director Design, Ms. Madiha Jalal, made a visit to Fatima Memorial Hospital and met with the members of the Board and Senior Officials.

The management shared the Not for Profit activities being performed under the umbrella of Fatima Memorial / NUR Foundation.

The delegation appreciated the efforts of the Hospital and its management.

Interwood agreed to provide best possible assistance for which a formal understanding between the organization will take place in the coming days.

Based in Lahore, Fatima Memorial Hospital is operated as a not for profit hospital operated by the First Muslim Trust of Pakistan working in the field of Health, Education and community development.

