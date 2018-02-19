Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics, Yarn expo in March

Observer Report

Islamabad

The world’s largest apparel fabrics, accessories fair & China’s International trade fair for fibers and yarns will begin next month in Shanghai, China.

37 Pakistani companies along with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Pavilion participating in Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics & Yarn Expo Spring 2018.

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabric, the apparel fabrics and accessories’ industry will attract thousands of apparel fabrics’ suppliers as well as over 60,000 of garment manufacturers & distributors from around the globe every year.The fair will take place from 14 – 16 March, 2018 in Shanghai, China co-located with Yarn Expo Spring and Intertextile Shanghai Home Spring Edition.

Beyond Denim, a denim display zone will also feature to provide trend inspiration to the industry.

In 2017 Spring Edition, there were 3,341 exhibitors from 26 countries and 71,450 visitors from 103 countries & regions who participated in ITSA Though, Yarn Expo had 393 exhibitors from 12 countries and 22,579 visitors from 94 countries & regions. However, 16 exhibitors from Pakistan participated.

In ITSA & Yarn Expo Spring 2018 Edition, 37 companies will participate in total. Among them, 21 Pakistani companies are from Yarn, 6 from Fabric and 10 are from Denim.

Direct Exhibitors from Pakistan participating in ITSA & Yarn Expo

Fabric: Kohinoor Mills, Mahmood Textile, Sapphire Textile, Kamal Limited, Anam Weaving & Hunbul Tex in Hall 5.2

Denim: Crescent Bahuman, Master Textile, Sapphire Diamond & US Denim in Hall 6.2

Yarn Expo: Abtex International, A.L. Textile, Blinks International, Ever Green Textile, Fazal Cloth, Fabcot International, Global Textile, Hantex Spinning, Indus Dyeing, I & N International, Hussain Mills, Nadeem Textile, Nagina Cotton, Nisar Spinning, Opulent International, Reliance Weaving, Salman Agencies, Sardar Corporation, Umar Spinning, World Textile Trading, Xiamen Naseem Trade in Hall 5.1

Exhibitors participating through TDAP in ITSA

Crescent Bahuman, Mekotex, Pak Denim, Rantex, Siddiqsons & SM Denim (SM Traders) will present Denim products in Hall 6.2

The next ITSA & Yarn Expo Autumn Edition will be held from 27 – 29 September, 2018. Another Apparel/Fabric fair Texworld/Apparel Sourcing USA will be held from 23 – 25 July, 2018. Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris will be held from 17 – 20 September, 2018 and Africa Sourcing & Fashion Week will be held from 1 – 4 October, 2018.