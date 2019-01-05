Interpretation of 18th amendment

CHIEF Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar said on Thursday that though the 18th Amendment to the Constitution was laudable, Parliament did not debate its provisions before passing it. While hearing a case regarding a controversy between the federal and Sindh governments over the ownership of three major hospitals in Karachi, the CJP observed that Parliament was the supreme body to make laws and amend them but, he added, it needed to debate laws before passing them.

There is no denying the fact that the 18th amendment has contributed significantly in removing sense of deprivation of the smaller provinces as it focused on delegation of powers to the federating units and strengthened them in many respects. The amendment, adopted by Parliament in April 2010, also removed the power of the President of Pakistan to dissolve Parliament unilaterally, turned Pakistan from a semi-presidential to a parliamentary republic, and renamed North-West Frontier Province to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per demands of its people who wanted an identity for them. It reversed many infringements on Constitution over decades by the dictatorial regimes and guaranteed share of provinces under the National Finance Commission award and gave them greater authority to raise domestic and international loans and give guarantees on the security of Provincial Consolidated Fund. It is because of all this that the 18th amendment is being seen as a guarantor of their rights by the federating units and any suggestion to roll it back is resisted and opposed them vehemently. In this backdrop, the remarks of the CJP that the amendment was laudable is reflective of the sentiments of the majority of the people of Pakistan and it is hoped that the interpretation that the top court has promised would consolidate gains of the amendment and remove ambiguities. We beg to differ from the CJP that Parliament did not hold proper debate on the amendment as parliaments all over the world operate mostly through their Committees and the Special Committee headed by Mian Raza Rabbani worked diligently for nine months and the amendments were presented before Parliament after striking a consensus among almost all parliamentary parties, the representatives of which participated fully and contributed to its proceedings during this period. However, it is also a fact that despite discussions and considerations for nine months, the 18th amendment was not perfect in nature as it created anomalies and practical difficulties as we witnessed in the case of High Education Commission, federally run universities and health institutions. Therefore, there is no harm if the apex court interprets its ambiguous clauses that could remove bickering and causes of friction between the federation and the provinces.

Share on: WhatsApp