Interpol yet to apprehend Asma Rani’s assassin

Tariq Saeed

Though the killers of the innocent soul Aasma of Mardan, have been bought to book and the assassin Mohammad Nabi has confessed to his crime, the family of another assassinated Aasma, a brilliant student of Abbotabad Medical College still waits justice. Aasma Rani, a third-year MBBS student of Abbottabad Medical College, it may be recalled was allegedly shot dead in her hometown of Kohat on January 27 by one Mujahid Ullah Afridi who is aid to be the nephew of the district president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Aftab Alam.

Police said the accused, Mujahid Ullah, shot her twice. according to the victim’s family the accused wanted to marry her. Asma’s family further alleged that the accused had issued threats in the past as well.

Asma Rani was returning in a rickshaw with her sister-in-law when the suspect Mujahid who was already present outside their house shot her dead. Asma received three bullet wounds and was shifted to a hospital in critical condition where she succumbed to her wounds. Though the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police came into action swiftly yet failed to apprehend the main culprit who managed to leave the country within hours after committing the heinous crime and flew to Saudi Arabia. The Police within 48 hours not only managed to arrest his brother Sidiqullah but as a result of interrogation also apprehended the facilitator of the gruesome act namely Shahzeb.Shahzeb, who allegedly helped Mujahid escape from Pakistan, when presented by police before Judge Muhammad Umer Farooq, the police told the court that during the initial interrogation, Shahzeb had confessed to facilitating and aiding Mujahid flee the country. The police added that the motorcycle used by Sadiq Ullah and Mujahid Ullah to commit the crime was also recovered from Shahzeb’s house – just as the suspect had told them during his interrogation. The police said that they also recovered the car used to help Mujahid escape.

It may be recalled that the Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan had taken Suo-moto action of the Asma Rani murder and during hearing reprimanded the PTO spokesman Fawad Chaudhry as well as the KP police casting doubts on the performance of provincial Police. It may be mentioned that after exhaustion of all the options to get the real culprit Mujahid Ullah back from the Saudi Arabia, the Police sought help of the International Police (Interpol) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) got red warrants issued for the arrest of Mujahid Afridi, the main suspect in the Asma Rani Murder case, through Interpol.

While the provincial Police bosses had expressed the optimism the prime accused in the murder of a medical student would be brought back to the country within shortest possible time with the help of Interpol, the relatives of the victim’s family are still waiting for the justice to be done in Asma Rani case whose alleged killer continues to at large. When contacted to obtain updates in the Asma Rani case, a senior official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police told Pakistan Observer that they actively pursuing the case with the Interpol to get the culprit Mujahid Ullah back yet added the International Police said now the case is their (Interpol) domain and it would be doing what is required in this regard. Let’s hope the International Police Interpol acts promptly and apprehend the prime accused to be repatriated to Pakistan at the earliest so that justice could be ensured in the murder of Asma Rani who was assassinated for her only “crime” that she refused the marriage proposal.