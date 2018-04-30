Interpol dismisses Hussain Haqqani’s arrest warrant

Observer Report

London

Interpol, the International Criminal Police Organisation, on Sunday dismissed Islamabad’s ‘attempts’ to issue arrest warrants against Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, Husain Haqqani.

“The General Secretariat of the International Criminal Police Organisation, Interpol, hereby certifies that as of today [April 18, 2018], Husain Haqqani is not subject to an Interpol Blue Notice or diffusion and is not known in Interpol’s data basis,” a letter reads which was released by Interpol’s office of legal affairs.

The certificate was issued on the request of Haqqani’s lawyer amid newspaper reports in Pakistan that DG Federal Bureau of Investigation (FIA) went to Interpol headquarters in Lyon to seek warrants for his arrest.

Previously, the Interpol had refused to honour warrants against the former diplomat’s arrest issued by the Supreme Court on grounds that charges against him were ‘political’.

On the top court’s insistence that Haqqani be brought back to Pakistan, the FIA registered a case against him for embezzlement and other crimes, hoping it would get Interpol to accept its request.

“I feel vindicated in my belief that the proceedings against me in the so-called Memogate case are irrelevant in the eyes of the world,” Haqqani told The Express Tribune. Memogate: Legal options being weighed to bring Haqqani back

“It is only a media hoopla in Pakistan, which has been compounded by some elements targeting me for my strong views and advocacy for change in the country,” he doubled down.

Haqqani also said he had not received any notice, summons, or warrant from Pakistan through any legal channel.