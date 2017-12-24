Interpol arrests MQM’s alleged target killer Raees Mama

KARACHI: Interpol has arrested notorious hit-man and alleged target killer of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM), Raees Mama, from Malaysia.

According to reports, the accused will be soon brought to Pakistan. Raees Mama is considered to be the prime suspect behind May 12 incident, firing on police bus in Chakra Goth, Mohabbat-e-Sindh rally attack and hundreds of other target killings.

Raees Mama is a close companion of Hammad Siddiqui who is accused in the 2012 Baldia Town factory fire. Mama fled the country after Karachi operation.

Orignally published by INP