Interpol arrests four murder accused from UAE

The National Central Bureau (NCB) of Interpol Pakistan arrested four suspects wanted by Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police in murder cases from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the accused were moved to Lahore Airport through Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK411.

Among the accused arrested, three were wanted by Punjab police while one was wanted by KP police. Sufi Ahmed Yar, Mansoor Ahmed, Muhammad Ansar and Sajidullah were among those who had been arrested. Sufi Ahmed Yar was wanted by Gujranwala police, Mansoor Ahmed by Narowal police, Muhammad Ansar by Gujrat police and Sajidullah by Peshawar police.

The NCB Interpol Pakistan had issued red notices at the request of the district police concerned. Later, the FIA Lahore handed over the accused to the police concerned. The arrest of the accused could be made possible due to the close coordination of Interpol Pakistan with Interpol UAE. INP