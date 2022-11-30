Internet services restored in Pakistan; confirms PTA

Islamabad: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has confirmed that internet services in Pakistan were back to normal after faults in the terrestrial segment of SEAMEWE-5 were repaired.

On Tuesday, the PTA said that dual cuts were reported in the terrestrial segment of SEAMEWE-5 between the cities of Abu Talab and Zafrana in Egypt. It said that work was underway to remove the fault. In the meantime, the PTA made alternate arrangements to provide uninterrupted internet services to the users.

According to NetBlocks, the internet disruption impacted multiple countries, including Pakistan, Indonesia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Yemen, Oman, Somalia, and Chad.

Internet back to normal: PTA

