Internet sensation Andrew Tate throws weight behind Imran Khan and netizens love it

KARACHI – Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan gets major relief as the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared his arrest by an anti-graft watchdog illegal as his release garnered huge social media reactions.

Several celebrities including Farhan Saeed, Maya Ali, Adnan Siddiqui, Mawra Hocane, and Ali Zafar rallied in support of the populist leader, and the internet sensation is the latest to join the list.

Soon after the Supreme Court’s order, Andrew Tate comes out in support of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf supremo. In a social media post, the social media personality shared a tweet, saying “It seems Pakistan has an honest judicial system.”

It seems Pakistan has an honest judicial system. https://t.co/WRwMoXRINT — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) May 11, 2023

His tweet soon went viral on social media, as thousands liked the post and hundred re-tweeted it and posted comments.

Social Media Reactions

Earlier, the kickboxer also commented on Khan’s arrest, saying “All the good guys go to jail.”

One Twitter user, alluding to a conspiracy, stated, “The matrix wants everyone with influence jailed,” while another user compared Khan to Tate, writing, “He is a Top G like you.”