Internet, mobile phone services disrupted across Pakistan as protests over Imran Khan’s arrest grow

By
Web Desk (Lahore)
-
39

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has shut off internet and cellular services in parts of the country where people could not access the internet, the move comes as Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested outside the High Court in the capital, Islamabad.

The arrest of the populist leader prompted massive unrest as thousands of supporters of former premier hit the streets, which prompted the government to limit the cellular services in Islamabad, Lahore, and other parts of the country.

As the protests grow, Internet services have either been unavailable or extremely patchy in sensitive areas, particularly near Cantonment areas. This disruption in broadband service and cellular services was also reported.

Several internet users who are struggling to get cellular and internet services took to Twitter to share their ordeal.

Social Media Reactions

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested by paramilitary forces in Islamabad

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR