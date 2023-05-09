Internet, mobile phone services disrupted across Pakistan as protests over Imran Khan’s arrest grow

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has shut off internet and cellular services in parts of the country where people could not access the internet, the move comes as Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested outside the High Court in the capital, Islamabad.

The arrest of the populist leader prompted massive unrest as thousands of supporters of former premier hit the streets, which prompted the government to limit the cellular services in Islamabad, Lahore, and other parts of the country.

As the protests grow, Internet services have either been unavailable or extremely patchy in sensitive areas, particularly near Cantonment areas. This disruption in broadband service and cellular services was also reported.

Several internet users who are struggling to get cellular and internet services took to Twitter to share their ordeal.

Social Media Reactions

internet services down everywhere in Pakistan?? — ASAD (@Tolerant_Boy_) May 9, 2023

Bol News has shutdown their transmission. — Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) May 9, 2023

The internet has been down all over Pakistan since morning.

Shehbaz Sharif gives a subtle threat to Imran Khan minutes prior to the latter’s detention & attack.

Remember what @ImranKhanPTI said before leaving for the IHC: -/1 — Zara Hafeez (@zara_hafeez) May 9, 2023

After the abduction of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, mobile service, internet service has been stopped in the name of law and order situation in Pakistan.#imrankhan — lmene MedIes (@tturk_0) May 9, 2023

No More Internet in Pakistan.@UNHumanRights — Waqar Khan™️🥇 (@waqaristic111) May 9, 2023