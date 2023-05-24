Internet goes down in parts of Lahore ahead of Imran Khan’s address

LAHORE – Mobile internet and broadband services remain suspended in parts of Lahore, especially around the residence of Imran Khan, ahead of the speech of the PTI Chairman, whose live addresses were restricted on mainstream TV channels.

Amid the internet outage, social media users took to Twitter to lament the situation.

The disruptions were reported as former prime minister Imran Khan is slated to address the nation while being booked in several cases. Many lambasted the disruptions and called it shameful arbitrary censorship, calling on the Punjab government and Telecommunication Authority to provide an explanation.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib took to social media amid the internet suspension, where he said the telecom sector received orders to shut down data services internet within 5km premises of Zaman Park.

Telecom sector received orders to close data services internet with in 5km premises of zaman park Lahore. — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) May 24, 2023

Social Media Reactions

No internet coverage in Zaman park and nearby areas in Lahore.@soldierspeaks @waqas_amjaad @imran — Awais Ansari (@hilariouusssss) May 24, 2023