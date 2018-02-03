Internet ban in south Kashmir affects students, job aspirants

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, continued snapping of Internet service in south Kashmir districts has seriously affected people particularly students.

Students and aspirants of different competitive examinations who have applied for different jobs are facing extreme hardships. Aspirants say that most of the exams are going to be conducted this month.

Adil Hussain Lone, who is preparing for General Aptitude Test for Engineers (GATE), said the competitive examination is going to be held in second week of February, but because of snapped Internet he could not prepare well. “Times have changed. We can’t cover the syllabus through books. Use of Internet is a must for better results but the puppet authorities are playing with our career by suspending Internet every second week,” he added.

Arif Hussain, a Pulwama resident, said he has applied for a post of teacher in Education department. “This is my last chance since I am getting over-aged. I am studying hard and most of the times I need Internet services for different topics,” he said while demanding immediate restoration of Internet in Pulwama.—KMS