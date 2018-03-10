International Women’s day is observed every year on March 8 and it is observed around the world. Women from various cultural and ethnic groups come together crossing all the boundaries to remember their struggle of many decade for peace, justice, equality and development. The day allows women to raise her voice for an equal opportunity in whatever field she wants to participate. The fact that all the great people of the world are born from the womb of a woman and it is a woman from whom those great people have taken their initial teachings. And that is the reason we have always emphasized upon giving due respect to women in their life. And that is why women’s day is celebrated with so much of zeal and it has spread throughout the world.

However, Celebrating Woman day is a way of feeling gratitude to each and every woman in one’s life, be it in professional or personal life. The bottom line of celebrating women’s day is due to the wide spread differences in various fields- the pay difference of 14.9% between men and women, only 21.4% of seats for women in parliament around the world, lack of awareness for women education and many more. Furthermore, International women’s Day all about feeling women realise their worth and giving them boost to achieve as per their actual potential. On this day the world unites to appreciate their courage to cross all the hurdles and make such tremendous improvement in all most all the spheres of life. Besides that, it is the most important thing to be given emphasis is the work that still needs to be done to fill that gap completely that had existed from ages. On this day we must realise that every single person’s contribution towards fighting a threat to society counts. International women’s day is all about being aware of the fact that each individual has to work in their own way for changing face of the society.

NOOR BAKHSH

Turbat, Balochistan

Related