Reema Shaukat

EVERY year on 8th of March, International Women’s Day is celebrated as worldwide event to honour women’s accomplishments from political to social achievements and thus raising voice for gender equality. It has been observed since the early 1900s and is now recognised each year on March 8. This day is not affiliated with any one group, but brings together governments, women’s organisations and other civil rights institutions to praise women for being role model despite hurdles and societal pressures.

It’s not known when this day originated but its roots can be traced to 1908, when 15,000 women marched through New York City demanding voting rights, better pay and shorter working hours. A year later, the first National Woman’s Day was observed in the US on February 28, in accordance with a declaration by the Socialist Party of America. In 1910, a woman called Clara Zetkin, leader of the ‘women’s office’ for the Social Democratic Party in Germany tabled the idea of an International Women’s Day. She suggested that every country should praise women on one day every year to push for their demands. A conference of more than 100 women from 17 countries agreed to her suggestion and International Women’s Day was formed. In 1911, it was celebrated for the first time in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland on March 19. In 1913, it was decided to transfer IWD to March 8, and it has been celebrated on this date ever since. The Day was recognised by the United Nations in 1975, but ever since it has created a theme each year for the celebration. This year, International Women’s Day theme is to reinforce unprecedented global movement for women’s rights, equality and justice. There is growing number of cases of harassment, violence and discrimination against women which needs to be highlighted and they certainly require change.

Generally speaking, one of the important issues which is often neglected while talking about women rights and abuse is the dilemma of rape. This word itself is considered as stigma in society and many cases of rape if highlighted or reported end up with no conclusive change in mindset of society as a whole. Such incidents are becoming common and many factors are held responsible for these incidents of rape. Unfortunately, rape is also used a tool of punishment in conflict zones and history suggests that this one element of violence is used as an effective weapon and strategy for disarming psychological war. This weapon of rape was used by many combatants and this global issue has no national boundaries of ideology or religion. It is more of associated with masculine identity commonly but in war times there is often violation of men and children too through different means of torture and distress. Therefore, it often does not remain gender bound but women being soft target are more of victims of rape in war precincts.

There are many examples of such mass rapes during conflicts and war times during Rawanda genocide, Bosnia & Kosovo coflicts, Khojaly massacre by Armenian forces in Azerbaijan and not to forget Kashmir where such incidents occur on a daily basis to suppress freedom movement. In Kashmir history mass rape incident ensued in area of Kunan Poshpora in February, 1991 and social stigma generated out of this incident is that women still face difficulties in getting married. Until recently, there existed no punishment for “war rape” in international law. War crimes or humanitarian law specifically focuses on the treatment of the civilian population and “any devastation not justified by military necessity”. Thereafter, war rape has rarely been prosecuted as a war crime. Since 1949 Article 27 of the Fourth Geneva Convention explicitly prohibits wartime rape and enforced prostitution. These prohibitions were reinforced by the 1977 Additional Protocols to the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

Though legislations are present by international organizations for such war victims but to make this world a safer place for women, education, media, governments, law enforcements etc can together bring a change and for such incidents awareness surely is the prevention. The South Asia is the least gender sensitive region in the world. It is the only region in the world where men outnumber women. In Pakistan, women do face many challenges but with passage of time trends are changing and their services are acknowledged. Generally Western media portrays Pakistani women as victim of Karo Kari, Hadood Ordinance, Qasas and marriage to the Quran but with induction of laws on honour killing and awareness in women for their rights, the ratio of such incidents have gone done. In Pakistan there is a need to spend more on women education as alone educating a girl suggests one is contouring a whole generation. There is a need to create awareness among them on their rights in family laws, social justice, women and child health and other vital women rights which can provide them secure and better living even as sole bread earner of family.

Though many women are part of politics and decision-making processes but worldwide it is witnessed that women are not part of peace processes between conflicted countries. The words of Margaret Thatcher truly reflects this scenario that, “Any woman who understands the problems of running a home will be nearer to understanding the problems of running a country”. Therefore, your women need appreciation, care, support, affection and salutation for every duty they perform in any capacity as it will not boost their energy but their contribution towards better society will increase manifolds. Providing women and girls with equal access to education, health-care, decent work, opportunities and representation in political and economic decision-making processes will fuel sustainable economies and benefit societies and humanity at large.

— The writer works for Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.