The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has refuted reports that Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) has been dropped as an associated member.

As federation officially recognised by the Pakistan Olympic Association, the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation is considered and recognised by IWF as its official member, said a letter as quoted by ‘The News’.

PWF, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) were reportedly the subjects of this missive.

The reply from IWF seemingly comes on the back of official letters sent to the international governing body for weightlifting by POA, PSB and PWF, with the friction between the three spilling onto the international stage.

PWF, allegedly, does not agree with several statements made by POA and the Interim Committee formed by the federal government to oversee the matters.

The crux of the discord seems to be related to the International Testing Agency’s (ITA) dope testing of Pakistani athletes.

International Weightlifting Federation had already banned two weightlifters from Pakistan for a doping violation while warning four others for skipping their tests. However, IWF confirmed that Pakistan will remain a member until ITA completes its investigation into the matter.

The news comes as a relief to several Pakistani athletes of the niche sport.

Weightlifting has never taken off in the country when it comes to popularity but its practitioners have constantly made Pakistan proud whenever an opportunity has risen.

The sport will also be included in the upcoming National Games.