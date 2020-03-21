International video conference held with Chinese experts on fighting Covid-19

Observer Report

Islamabad

On Sunday, March 20, top Chinese medical experts held a four-hour video conference on prevention and control of COVID-19 with 18 countries in the European-Central Asia and South Asia Region.

Professor Gao Fu, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Director General of Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), Professor Wu Zunyou, Chief Epidemiologist of China CDC, Professor Wang Guangfa, Director of the Department of Respiratory medicine, Peking University First Hospital and representative from Chinese Customs introduced Chinese experience in fighting COVID-19 from respective jurisdiction in a highly professional way. Chinese experts also answered questions from each countries in detail.

On behalf of Pakistan, NIH took part in the conference with 15-20 experts at presence. Dr. Uzma Bashir, representative from WHO Pakistan Country Office also joined the meeting. “China-Eurasia National Health Sector Expert video conference was magnificent. The experts shared their hands on experience with so many countries. So many of our queries resolved and concepts improved. We are extremely grateful to China and in particular to the experts for providing this opportunity under stressing times. We all move together!” Executive Director of National Institute of Health Pakistan, Dr. Major General Aamer Ikram said.“It was very informative and educational”, said by Dr Amna, researcher of National Institute of Health Pakistan.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said “We are grateful to China for holdinga useful VC at a critical time”. China has held two international video conferences with European countries and

African countries respectively. The Conference with countries in the European-Central Asia and South Asia Region is the third one.

According to the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, China will keep sharing and updating information, experience and best practice to Pakistan in fighting COVID-19. China has provided three consignments of Coronavirus Testing PCR-Kits for over 30,000 people. It will also keep donating medical facilities such as masks, protective clothes, ventilators to Pakistan. In the same day, 1 lakh medical masks were handed over to Pakistan from the government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China as a token of friendship between the two peoples. Representatives from Chinese Community living in Islamabad also donated medical supplies to Islamabad.