International Urdu conference concludes

The last day of international Urdu conference started with the session on “An analyses in Urdu Journalism” at arts Council of Pakistan.

The session was chaired by Shamim Hanif from India, Qazi Afzal Hussain and Anwar Ahmed where Qazi Afzal Hussain, Ali Ahmed Fatmi, Najeba Arif, Sarwar Javed and Shadab Ahsani reads their articles and Faheem Shanas Kazmi hosted the session.

Literature is not personal opinion or beliefs it is the actual reflection of society how people think and believe and the experience of people. Civilization cannot move in one direction but it has many dimension like the light of sun it is a complex concept. We are living at a small point in universe and we have been divided it into further sectors like religion, beliefs, cultures, philosophies and literature. We usually opt to write what we believe and ignore the opposition. Said by Shamim Hanfi renowned writer from India. He further included that Urdu criticism is not much adopted it is borrowed from the west unfortunately we have a few such writers who are also critic in real terms. A critic must be a creator and if he has lack of creativity he is not a critic.

Qazi Afzal Hussain said that we don’t know the actual meaning of word that a writer said, people take it in their own prospective. If a poet says or write something people explain it in the way they feel. We are the consumer of theories and terminologies. Language play a waste role in the society, evaluation and changing is something planned not accidental. Prof Anwar Ahmed said that criticism is important for the health of literature if someone asks me whether creativity is important or critic I’ll prefer criticism on creativity.

He further added west is producing literature and knowledge and we are consuming that. There is lot of work being done in the every filed of life in west and researches are conducted while we are not doing anything. Democracy is not only surrounded society, it also surrounded language and impact on it. We should speak and communicate in soft and understandable language.

Dr. Ali Ahmed Fatmi said we can see a wide range of criticism in the books of Mumtaz Mufti and Sajjad Zaheer, criticism shod be with truth. Progressive criticism develop a new relation between discussion and criticism. New literature and civilization always need criticism it bridge the bridges between gaps. Najeeba Arif Said the issue of civilization is only bound to any ethnic group or society it is the issue of every individual. Civilization is a collective theory of social norms and ethics. We cannot direct the direction of civilizations. Sarver Javed Said when criticism demise, literature also demise. Progressive literature is demising and progressive criticism is also demising.

The second session of the last day of international urdu conference was dedicated to the writers who have been passed away in the recent years.—NNI

