International terminal constructed with Rs. 1123 million at Airport: Khawar

Sialkot

Chairman SIAL, Eng. Khawar Anwar Khuwaja on Monday said that state-of-the-art international terminal at Sialkot International Airport constructed with the cost of 1123 millions of rupees. He expressed these views while talking to journalists at Airport. He informed that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqaan Abbasi inaugurated international terminal which constructed according to modern needs. He said that Sialkot International Airport small in size bu counted as smart Airport due to modern technology.He said that automatic system for checking passengers and their luggage and modern security equipment recognized Sialkot International Airport as prominant among other airports. He paid thanks to government departments and all private partners which contributed for construction of international terminal at Sialkot International Airport.