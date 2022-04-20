International Team confirms assistants for Presidents Cup

International Teams’ Captain Trevor Immelman has announced his four captain’s assistants for the 2022 Presidents Cup.

Canada’s Mike Weir, Korea’s K.J. Choi, Australia’s Geoff Ogilvy, and Colombia’s Camilo Villegas have been chosen for the roles.

The foursome will join Immelman at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina from Sept 20th to 25th.

Weir will be making his third appearance as captain’s assistant with his previous appearances coming at the 2017 and the 2019 President Cup.

The Canadian has competed in five Presidents Cups (2000, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009) and was teammates with Immelman in 2005 and 2007.

An eight-time PGA TOUR winner, Weir holds a 13-9-2 all-time at the Presidents Cup and is one of only five International Team members with 10 or more match wins in the competition’s history.

Choi will also helm the responsibility for a third time after serving as captain’s assistant to Nick Price when the Presidents Cup made its debut in Korea in 2015 and to Ernie Els at Royal Melbourne in 2019.

A three-time Presidents Cup competitor (2003, 2007, 2011), Choi owns a 6-8 overall record.

Choi’s professional victories include eight career PGA TOUR titles, highlighted by his playoff win at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2011.

Considered one of Asia’s most successful golfers in history, Choi spent 40 weeks in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Geoff Ogilvy is set to make his third stint as captain’s assistant as well.

The Australian was first selected in 2017, and by Els at Royal Melbourne.

Ogilvy played on three consecutive International Teams (2007, 2009, 2011), where he amassed a 7-6-1 record. The 44-year-old has eight career PGA TOUR victories, including the 2006 U.S. Open and three World Golf Championships events.

Australia recently bagged the hosting rights for the 2028 and 2040 Presidents Cup most likely confirming another appearance for Ogilvy in the competition.

Colombia’s Camilo Villegas will be making his first captain’s assistant appearance.

Villegas has one Presidents Cup appearance in 2009.

In addition to being a four-time PGA TOUR winner, Villegas reached as high as No. 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking and represented Colombia in the World Cup of Golf in 2006 and 2011.

Villegas remains the only player from Colombia to compete in the Presidents Cup.

The US contingent has already been announced with Zach Johnson and Fred Couples assisting captain Davis Love III.