International sports events to improve Pak image worldwide: Riaz Pirzada

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has said that Pakistan’s image will improve when international sports events will be held in the country.

Federal Minister Riaz Pirzada was addressing as Chief Guest the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan International Series Badminton Tournament-2017 here at Liaqat Gymnasium on Thursday. The tournament is being held from November 9 to 12 and eight teams from different countries are participating in the tournament.

He welcomed all international players and officials for coming in Pakistan on the invitation of the government of Pakistan. Arrival of foreign players in the country gave encouragement to our national players, he said.

He said that all the sports facilities are available in Pakistan Sports Complex and it is his desire that all the sports facilities must in accordance with the international standard.

Riaz Pirzada invited all the sports federations to hold national and international championships at Pakistan Sports Complex.

Today arrival of foreign teams of badminton here shows that Pakistan is safe country regarding sports, he maintained.

The Federal Minister hoped that our national players would benefit from this championship and foreign players would take along good image of Pakistan when departs for their respective countries.

He also appreciated Pakistan Badminton Federation and Pakistan Sports Board for organizing the Badminton championship in befitting manner.

Riaz Pirzada also thanked both electronic and print media who are covering this tournament.

Later talking to media persons, Federal Minister Riaz Pirzada said that sports activities are underway in the country and the performance of our national players is improving day by day.

Promotion of sports is our top priority and we want to enhance funding for sports federations, he said. He said that all federations will have to abide by the rules.

On the directives of the Prime Minister Sports Task force will be formed, he said.

The Federal Minister said that we will also have to promote our traditional games. He said that provinces should lift ban on fairs.

