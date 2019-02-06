International Public Art Festival from March 1

Staff Reporter

The first of its kind public art intervention in Pakistan, the upcoming International Public Art Festival (IPAF) is an initiative by I Am Karachi (IAK), an organization that is working to rebuild the diverse social and cultural fabric of the city. Commencing from March 1 at Frere Hall Gardens, Karachi, the three-day event aims to celebrate the essence of Karachi, spanning across the city with local and international artists.

With temporary and permanent creative art installations, the festival revolves around “promoting unity, spreading awareness, instilling ownership and widen the spheres of it as a medium of expression, rejuvenation and inclusivity,” according to their official Facebook handle.

As part of the proceedings, ‘The Timeline of Karachi’ was recently inaugurated near Civic Centre Flyover, Hassan Square, as a tribute to the citizens to encourage them to take pride and preserve public art within the city.

Share on: WhatsApp