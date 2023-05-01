International Labour Day: President Alvi, PM Shehbaz stress upon protecting rights of labourers

Islamabad: As the world marks International Labour Day, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid rich tribute to the labourers for their hard work and stressed the protection of their rights.

In his statement, President Alvi said that this year we are celebrating Labour Day with the resolve to reaffirm our commitment to the dignity of labour and pay tribute to the valiant and heroic struggle of the workers for their fundamental rights.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا یوم مزدور 2023ء کے موقع پر پیغام pic.twitter.com/arPEGq6e8q — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 1, 2023

“The day is not only a reminder of the struggle of workers but also an acknowledgement of their contribution towards economic development,” he added.

“We believe”, the president said, “that workers and employers are partners in the production process and their cooperation is essential for industrial efficiency that ultimately leads to socio-economic uplift of the country.”

He regretted that despite their contribution towards economic prosperity, labourers were facing many issues like the unsafe working environment, unfair labour practices, poor wages, lack of job security, harassment of women at the workplace, long working hours and arbitrary dismissal.

“The labour force is the backbone of our economy and it is highly essential to take steps for the protection of their rights by strictly enforcing the labour laws to discourage unfair labour practices.” President Alvi added.

Govt committed to ensuring well-being of labourers: PM Shehbaz

In a separate statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that the government was committed to ensuring the benefits of economic progress translated into prosperity for all sections of the population, particularly the labourers and workers.

He said that said the day reminded them of the sacrifices of those workers who laid down their lives while waging a relentless struggle for their rights.

“The day symbolized the sanctity and dignity of labour and at the same time, it was an acknowledgment of the importance of workers and labourers for being central to the economic growth of the country,” he added.

He claimed that the current administration was devoted to enhancing workers’ living and working conditions and to enhancing their welfare by offering better housing, educational opportunities, and health insurance for them and their families.

The government had raised the minimum wage for workers from Rs17,500 to Rs25,000 per month, he said, taking into account the high inflation rates and other economic challenges. He added that the government also intended to develop automated, integrated systems for workers’ welfare institutions to ensure transparency and to reduce delays in providing relief to the labourers and workers.