International Kashmir Conference in London

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

In order to attract the attention of the peace, human and freedom-loving civilized comity of nations towards the continual fast deteriorating and ugly conditions of the freedom-monger population of the bleeding state of Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir following the increased state terrorism and violence unleashed by the Indian occupational forces against the innocent Kashmiri Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council is all set to hold All Party International Kashmir Unity Conference in London on June 07 – Sunday, it was officially announced.

“The global moot on Kashmir will be hosted by the Chairman Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council Raja Sikander Khan & President GPKSC Kala Khan at 4.00pm British time, 5.00 pm European time, USA central time 10.00 am and 8.00 pm Pakistani time”, media wing of the GPKSC said in a message reaching to the media here Friday evening.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan will be chief guest on this occasion – to be attended, among others, by Governor of Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar and several of other leading personalities from various parts of the world.

Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council, a world-fame forum of the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates, with the collaboration of several other identical Kashmiri organizations.