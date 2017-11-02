International Journalists Day

UNGA adopted a Resolution at its 68th session in 2013 which proclaimed 2 Nov as ‘International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists’. The Resolution urged Member States to implement definite measures countering the present culture of impunity. This landmark resolution condemns all attacks and violence against journalists and media workers. It also urges member States to do their utmost to prevent violence against journalists and media workers to ensure accountability, bring to justice perpetrators of crimes against journalists and media workers and ensure that victims have access to appropriate remedies.

It further calls upon States to promote a safe and enabling environment for journalists to perform their work independently and without undue interference. It is estimated that since 1990, around 2,297 journalists have been killed. Unfortunately, Pakistan has been ranked the fourth most dangerous country in the world for journalists, with a total of 115 killings since 1990 in incidents of targeted killing, bomb attacks, in the crossfire and kidnapping. Recent attack on Ahmad Noorani is a clear proof. This day needs to be celebrated across the world to ensure the full protection of journalists.

SANA SAMAD

Turbat

