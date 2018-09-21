Observer Report

Dalian

International Garment and Textiles Expo (hereinafter referred to as “Dalian Clothing Expo”) press conference was held on June 10, announcing that the 2018 Dalian Clothing Expo will be held in Dalian World Expo Plaza and Dalian Xinghai Convention and Exhibition Center from September 14 to 16.

The theme of this exhibition was adapted to Northeast Asia and Europe and the United States market.

Since 1988, the Dalian Fair has successfully held 28 sessions, and the 29th Fair came with a brand new attitude after nearly three months. At that time, the exhibition hall of nearly 50,000 square meters accommodated more than 1,000 enterprises, more than 700 brands and more than 100,000 professional audiences at home and abroad.

The Dalian Fair, co-sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce and the Dalian Municipal People’s Government and supported by the China Textile Industry Federation have integrated resources with brand-new concepts, achieve cross-border cooperation, and form a new mode of government guidance, industry organization participation and market-oriented operation.

Focusing on the global and Northeast Asia, influencing the whole country and driving Dalian, relying on the resources and advantages of various parties, centering on the industrial transformation and upgrading, and expanding the service functions of the Fair, the Fair became the most fashionable and trendy vane in Northeast Asia, and become the international cooperation and exchange of China’s garment and textile industry. The platform has become an important stage to show Dalian’s “Northeast Asian fashion capital”.

Li Yunsheng, deputy director of the Expo Office, said that The biggest highlight of the Expo compared with previous years is that the number of international brands exhibited by themselves has increased compared with previous years. It is estimated that the total number of participating countries and regions will exceed 20, and the number of international brands will exceed 200.

More than 200 purchasers and buyers from Italy, Japan, South Korea, Myanmar, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao attended the fair.

