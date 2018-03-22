International Forests Day observed

Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

South Punjab Forest Company (SPFC), Hashoo Foundation and University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrated the International Day of Forests (IDF) 2018 by organizing a panel discussion to sensitize the students on the importance of forestry and the need to conserve forests for a sustainable future.

The panel discussion was heldat the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF)and the panelists included Tahir Rasheed, CEO, SPFC; Arif Rahman, Senior Program Manager, Hashoo Foundation; and Prof. Dr. Tahir Siddiqui, Chairman, Department of Forestry and Range Management, UAF.

Tahir Rasheed, CEO, SPFC sensitized the studentsto devote themselves to promoting sustainability in their daily lives, which holds the key to a greener future. While informing the participants onthe benefits of planting trees in cities, he said, ‘The strategic placement of trees in urban areas can cool the air by upto 8 degrees Celsius, thus protecting cities from the impacts of heatwaves and increasing temperatures’.

Arif Rahman, Senior Program Manager Hashoo Foundation, elaborated the role of Hashoo Foundation in helping various sections of the society, particularly thestudents and community members. Prof. Dr. Tahir Siddiqui, Chairman, Department of Forestry and Range Management, UAF and Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad Chattha, Program Chair, Climate Change said, environmental degradation ia posing serious threaat for life..