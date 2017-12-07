International Day of Persons with disabilities observed

Staff Report

Badin

Government Service center Badin has taken out the rally led by Mukhtiar Burero, Narullah Jamali, Ikhlaq Ahmed Pathan, Imtiaz Ali, Muzmil Shah and others to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities on other day outside of Badin Press Club. The rally was taken out from Government Service center Badin and concluded at outside of Badin Press Club.

On the occasion speakers stressed over the Govt and others people for the assistance of the Persons with Disabilities and demanded from the Chief Minister of Sindh to reinstate the disabled quota and create opportunities of employment for Persons with Disabilities.