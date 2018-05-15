World Family Day is celebrated on May 15 every year. It is also observed as the ‘International Day of Families’.
This Day was founded by the United Nations General Assembly in the year 1993. The World Family Day celebrates the importance of families. On this day, a get together with the family brings happiness to all the members of the house.
JUBEL D’CRUZ
Mumbai, India
International Day of families
