International consultants satisfied with security for PSL 3 final in Karachi

Karachi

The international consultants, who were in the city to review arrangements for the final of Pakistan Super League, have expressed satisfaction over security plan for the match day.

While addressing a news conference in National Stadium Sunday, consultant Reg Dickason said they were briefed by officials of different security agencies, and found the arrangements for PSL 3 final up to the mark.

A full dress rehearsal was arranged in Karachi to practically display the arrangements for PSL final in Karachi in which security agencies demonstrated their skills to make PSL final a fool-proof secure.

Security demonstration included transportation of players from airport to hotel and from hotel to stadium and then back to the stadium in calculated time duration. The distance from the hotel to stadium was covered in seven minutes time.

Roads connecting to Shahra-e-Faisal and coming towards the stadium were blocked for routine traffic during the moment and security drills to make it real time. Army helicopters were also involved for aerial monitoring.

At stadium, there were four tier security arrangements with outer cordon controlled by the police and inner cordon controlled by Rangers and Pakistan Army.

“From what we have seen today and what was demonstrated and documentation and level of commitment by all of these people here, I am very very satisfied,” said Reg Dickason of Eastern Star International after witnessing all arrangements.

Dickason, who will submit his report to the PCB in next seven days, lauded professionalism of Pakistani security agencies and termed the arrangements as “as good as in any other country.”

“It was such comprehensive, thorough and professional presentation with the efforts of all agencies including that of Najam Sethi from the PCB and the board’s security department. It is very encouraging and it will be reflected in any subsequent report I will give to the PCB and the ICC,” he said. “I have been working with PCB on security arrangements and the level of thoroughness is quite remarkable. We had something to discuss and it is going positive,” Dickason added.

An official of Sindh Police said that it was a fruitful meeting and the officials were well prepared to answer all his questions.

“We have been working tirelessly to ensure security for PSL final and today our efforts were well praised by the foreign experts,” said DIG East Sultan Khawaja

It was also confirmed that special shuttle services will be provided to fans and other stake holders coming to the stadium for the final from at least three spots. “Just like Lahore, we have planned shuttle services in Karachi too. They’re likely to be run from Millennium Mall, PAF museum and Hassan Square,” said an official on condition of anonymity. Sindh’s home minister, Sohail Anwar Siyal, was hopeful that the arrangements made for the final during the PSL will be spectator-friendly and their priority will be to ensure that fans and other people are not affected by arrangements.

“We will do whatever is humanly possible for us,” Siyal told media after meeting with the Reg Dickason.—APP