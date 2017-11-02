International Conference on Poultry Processing begins

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Asif Saeed Manais has said that use of processed chicken not only adds food safety to chicken meat products but also improves health status of masses.

“Processed meat is ready to cook, hence saves a lot of time of consumers. There is need to spread awareness about the quality and safety of these products and its convenience,” the minister said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of 1st International Conference on ‘Poultry Processing: Farm to Fork Management’, arranged by the Department of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) and K&N’s on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Chairman PPA Northern Zone Dr Arshad Hanif Chaudhary, former president Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Abdul Basit, Khalil Sattar and Conference Organizing Secretary Prof Dr Athar Mahmud were also present. International speakers from the USA, Canada, Thailand, South Korea, Netherland, Malaysia and China and from the poultry industry and universities of Pakistan are attending the conference.

Mr Asif Saeed Manais said that Pakistan is in the list of protein deficient countries and poultry meat is important to overcome this deficiency.