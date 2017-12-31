International conference on ICT

The 7th International Conference on Information and Communications Technologies (ICICT), was hosted by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at its City Campus.

An official of the institute said on Saturday that the event was attended by over 300 hundred participants, including delegates from around the world, policy makers, faculty members, researchers, industry leaders, and students. HEC and IEEE were the key partners for this conference.

Dr Farrukh Iqbal, Dean and Director IBA, welcomed the audience and highlighted the long standing nature of the conference, which was initiated in 2005 and is held once every two years. Enunciating the merits of the conference, Dr Farrukh Iqbal said, “The papers for this conference came from five different continents, which shows the recognition of this conference at an international level.” Chief guest Dr Arshad Ali, Executive Director Higher Education Commission (HEC), addressed the audience about the importance of ICT in everyday life, which was the theme of this year’s conference.

Dr Arshad stated that, “As a nation, we need to develop indigenous technologies, solutions and devices to solve the local problems. And the young talent and innovators that are designing new technological solutions should be recognized and rewarded on forums like this conference to encourage and motivate further advancement in technology”. The first keynote was a discussion on the power of analytical culture by Dr Zubair Anwar, Head of Analytics, Consumer Support Google, USA.

Dr Zubair explained how breeding a culture of analytical activities in an organization should be an integral part of an analytical/big data initiative. He also highlighted the 3 main principles that make Google an outstanding organization; ‘Focus on the user experience’, ‘Freedom to challenge each other’s ideas openly and ‘To be resourceful’. This year, other than presentation tracks, there was a Doctoral Consortium session in which students enrolled in Ph.D programmes presented their ideas and work and received feedback from mentors in relevant areas from different universities.—APP

