International community should resolve Kashmir issue: Maleeha Lodhi

NEW YORK : Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Dr. Maleeha Lodhi on Tuesday urged the international community to take concrete and meaningful action to alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

Taking part in the debate in General Assembly, Lodhi recalled the several unimplemented security council resolutions regarding Jammu and Kashmir issue and reminded the world body of its longstanding obligation in helping to resolve the dispute.

She said that Pakistan is ready to negotiate with India on all the matters including Kashmir issue.

