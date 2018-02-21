International coaches don’t favour cooling-off period

Bipin Dani Sports

Sri Lanka’s new coach Chandika Hathurusingha is accused of revealing the inside information of the Bangladeshi players and that made his team to win the recent matches against the team, which he coached before taking up the Lankan assignments. One of the Bangladeshi selectors did discuss this issue with him and informally said about the cooling off period to which Hathu laughed off.

We spoke to at least three different coaches who were with either of these teams and all oppose the cooling off period.

Read on the excerpts. Richard Pybus : (former Bangladesh and Pak. coach, now with the Cricket West Indies board as their High Performance Director) : “You can’t have a cooling off period, it’s professional sport. The game is fundamentally based on strategy, all the coaches have access to the same game analysis info, so it’s what they do with the analysis that is important. He obviously prepared them well and the players delivered”.

Jamie Siddons: (Ex-Bangladesh coach) : “It is how a coach makes his living, it is just part of the game, I don’t think a coach would know much more than the opposition do already anyway, players are analysed and scrutinised so well now that the weaknesses are already known. A coach cannot be denied the chance to improve his position by moving on to other jobs when they arise!”.

Paul Farbace : (worked with the Sri Lankan team, now attached with the England team) : “I don’t think it makes that much difference with do much information available on opposition players. Players playing in franchise tournaments with players from other countries”. “Of course Hathu would have good knowledge on pitches and players but SL and Bangladesh have played each other so much the players would know the information as well”. “Bangladesh are a very good team and Hathu did a good job with them. Bangladesh cricket is working very hard across the board to improve in all areas”.