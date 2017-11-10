International badminton series begin

Islamabad

The International Series Badminton Tournament kick here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday.

In the matches played on Thursday Chanmara Tep (Cambodia) Beat Said Shahabudin Aini by 21-08, 21-05; Quang Dinh Tran (Vietnam) Beat Fazal Rehman (Pakistan) by 21-16, 19-21, 21-18.

Men Single Main Draw: Anjum Bashir (Pakistan) Beat Ahmed Nibal (Maldives) by 21-06, 21-13; Aljallad Ahamd (Syria) Beat Soban Jamil (Pakistan) by 21-12, 25-23

Duc Phat Le (Vietnam) Beat Hashir Bashir (Pakistan) by 21-14, 21-08; Yusuf Ramazan (Turkey) Beat Abdur Rehman (Pakistan) by 21-19, 21-13; Shoaib Riaz (Pakistan) Beat Enamullah Faqiri (Afghanistan) by 21-10, 21-16.

Meanwhile, the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Thursday said the security situation in the country has improved tremendously and Pakistan is safe to host all kind of sports activities.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the International Badminton Tournament here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex, he said a sports university would soon be established here in collaboration with China.

“Work on many development projects is ongoing in collaboration with China,” he said and added that international coaches will also be called from China.

“Davis Cup and International Badminton Tournament being held here is a proof that Pakistan is a safe country to host all kind of sports activities,” he said.

He also congratulated Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) for hosting the international tournament. “All sports federations must hold training camps and tournaments in order to fill country’s grounds with sports activities,” he said.

Pirzada assured all-out support by the government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for the promotion of sports.

He also urged the regions to hold cultural events and rural festivals in order to eliminate terrorism from the country and promote sports activities.

He also thanked the foreign players for participating in the international badminton tournament saying they would go back to their countries with a positive message that Pakistan is safe to host all kind of sports activities.

“This tournament will boost the upcoming players of Pakistan and the soft image of Pakistan,” he said. Teams from Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Sri-Lanka, Vietnam, Nepal, Cambodia, Maldives and Syria are participating in the event.—APP