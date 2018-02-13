Intermittent rain, snowfall continue in parts of country

Islamabad

Rain showers with snowfall on the hills continue in different parts of the country. Spokesperson of the Met office told that the current rain spell will continue intermittently in Punjab till night while in the northern areas including Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan it will persist till tomorrow. Maximum rainfalls recorded so far are twenty millimeter in Rawalakot, Azad Kashmir while in Punjab maximum rainfall was seventeen millimeters in Sialkot. Similarly, Malam Jabba received up to one feet snowfall and Murree hills half feet snowfall.

It is reported from Abbottabad that continuous heavy snowfall in the hilly areas of Hazara division Monday brought the temperatures below zero while main Murree road and all other connecting roads in Galyat were blocked owing to heavy snowfall. Thandyani, Nathiagali, and Ayubia received more than three feet snow during the continuous spell where a large number of tourists were also trapped.

Abbottabad city and surrounding hills also received four inches snow as reported by Met Office. Soon after the snowfall and heavy rain in Abbottabad city pressure of gas decreased and people were burning wood for cooking purpose. Circle Galyat and Circle Bakot have been disconnected from rest of the district Abbottabad, KP Highways department, Galyat Development Authority (GDA) contractor and C&W failed to clear the main Muree road. According to GDA officials, the heavy machinery would start road cleaning operation as the snowfall stops in Galyat.

A long dry spell in Azad Jammu and Kashmir ended on Monday with receiving fresh snowfall on hills and plains areas were lashed by rains. The inclement weather led to a dip in the day temperature. However, the night temperature improved to intolerable chillness in the top mountainous terrain of the liberated territory. The persistent long dryness for past over two months caused seasonal diseases including allergy, flue and fever in various parts of AJK besides reducing the water level in rivers and dams to alarming extent. Various parts of the state received first heaviest rainfall of the winter in the plains besides the snowfall at the upper reaches during mid night of Sunday and Monday.

Various parts Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Neelam and Leepa valleys, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot and adjoining areas lashed with the heavy down pour of the season coupled with mild thunder storm mid last night turning the weather more chilly and forcing the people to go into the heavy clothing. Top mountainous Forward Kahota, Haveili, Neelam and Leepa vallies received snow fall since last mid night and the population in the snow-clad areas went confined in to their houses, some of the dwellers of the snow-clad areas of Haveili and other areas told APP on Monday.

Various roads in snow-clad areas of Haveili district including Mahmood Gali, Lass Dana and Haji Peer were closed for all kind of vehicular traffic on Monday. After a prolonged dry spell, the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad received second rain with thunderstorm of the winter on Monday bringing the temperature down. Talking to APP, District Health Officer Dr Amir Sheikh said the rain would hopefully end dry cough, cold, chest and throat infections and other health problems caused by the dry spell. The dry spell, which lasted around three months, had worried the people, especially farmers and people heaved a sigh of relief after seeing rain. The first spell of rain had occurred on November 14,2017.—INP