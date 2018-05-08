Intermittent rain in most parts likely

Islamabad

With the thundershowers falling intermittently on two day, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast the wet spell would continue in Islamabad and Rawalpindi for two more days. According to PMD forecasting officer Rashid Bilal, the rain is caused by a westerly wave, which is likely to persist until Tuesday (today). He said the maximum rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was 21 millimetres in Islamabad and 10 millimetres in Rawalpindi.

As for Islamabad, 21 millimetres rain was reported in Saidpur area, 12mm in Zero Point, nine millimeters in Bokra and six millimetres in Golra, while in Rawalpindi, it was 10mm in Shamsabad and five millimetres in Chaklala.

The weatherman said the rainy spell would continue until Tuesday with rain-thundershower with gusty winds expected in Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the next two days. He also said there was also a greater likelihood of thundershowers falling at scattered places in upper KP.—APP