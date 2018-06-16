Intermittent rain at scattered places likely

Islamabad

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds/duststorm is expected at isolated places in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, federal capital, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours. Rainfall is likely at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during this time span. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Moist currents will start to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from Friday. A westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts on Saturday any may persist during following two days, an official of Met office told APP. In last 24 hours weather remained very hot and dry in most parts of the country. Maximum temperatures recorded on Friday remained: Sibbi 50°C, Larkana 49°C, Jaccobabad, Moenjodaro 48°C, Dadu, Peshawar, Sukkur 46°C, Islamabad 42°C, Muzaffarabad 41°C, Faisalabad, Multan 40°C, Quetta, Gilgit, Lahore 39°C, Chitral 38°C, Hyderabad 37°C, Karachi 35°C and Murree 31°C. Experts have predicted the prevailing weather condition would persist with even more intensity during the next few days. Farmers have been advised to take all measures to protect their standing crops and vegetables from damaging effects of high temperatures.