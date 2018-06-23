Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly hot dry weather would likely to persists in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during next 24 hours, however, intermittent rain at scattered areas likely as well. According to the official of PMD Muhammad Farooq said,’ Mainly hot and dry weather expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Multan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi divisions, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night, he added’. Maximum temperatures recorded Sibbi 49°C, Nokkundi 47°C, Dadu 46°C, Turbat, Jaccobabad, Rohri 45°C.

Punjab: Chakwal 26, Noorpurthal 25, Bahawalnagar 20, Sargodha (City 14, AP 11), Bhakkar 10, Bahawalpur (City 09, AP 04), Joharabad, Islamabad (Saidpur) 07, Sialkot (AP 05, City 01), Toba Tek Singh 05.—APP