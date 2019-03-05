Intermittent firing along LoC continues: ISPR

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), issued a situation update Monday to notify that Indian troops had initiated firing in the Neza Pir, Pandu, Khanjar Munawar, Battal and Baghsar sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) and intermittent firing was continuing.

“Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian fire targeting Indian posts,” the ISPR said, adding that there were no casualties on the Pakistan side in the past 24 hours.

“Pakistan armed forces continue state of alert and vigilance,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers for Naik Khuram, who was martyred while returning fire to Indian posts from across the LoC on Saturday, were offered in Dera Ghazi Khan Monday.

Naik Khurran was laid to rest with full military honours for “defending the motherland”. On Sunday, Havaldar Abdur Rab, martyred in the same incident, was laid to rest.

Share on: WhatsApp