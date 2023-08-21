LAHORE – The Intermediate part two results 2023 will be announced on September 12 by all boards in Punjab.

Reports said that all Punjab boards, including the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore, have completed the consultation in this regard.

It is recalled that more than 170,000 students appeared in the intermediate part two examination conducted by the BISE Lahore this year.

Although the boards have reached a consensus to release the results on September 12, the final nod will be given by the Secretary of Higher Education.

All the examination boards used to announce the results on same day to ensure uniformity and coherence in academic processes as it makes the admission process simplify.

All BISEs will make a formal announcement about the results later.