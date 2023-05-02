Intermediate Federal Board Date Sheet 2023

ISLAMABAD – Federal Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the date sheet for intermediate exams for the year 2023.

As per the date sheet, the annual exams of HSSC Part I and II will start on May 25. The exams of Inter Part II will continue till mid-June and practical examinations for both Matric Part I and II will start on June 15.

Last month, the federal board announced the date sheet for the annual exams Matric Part I and II.

The annual exams of SSC Part II started on April 27 and will end by the third week of this month. The annual exams of Matric Part 1 started on April 28 and will finish on 22 May.

Meanwhile, practical exams for both SSC Part I and II will start on 23 May.