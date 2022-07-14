Interior Sindh to receive heavy rains from today

Monsoon rains paralyse Karachi

Heavy monsoon rains killed at least 29 people in Karachi over the course of the last few days, officials said as the city continues to recover from its paralysed condition after the dangerous first spell of rain.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Sindh said 47 people died from July 4-11, with 29 alone from the port city and 26 deaths from electrocution.

Pakistan Meteorological Department chief meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said that the city is expected to receive 60mm to 70mm rains during the next three to four days.

The chief meteorologist warned that the torrential rains under the influence of the second monsoon spell may generate urban flooding in the port city. He warned of heavy rains in interior Sindh from Thursday.

Sarfaraz observed that Karachi received over 342mm of rain from July 5 to 11. He maintained that the country has received “above normal” rainfall from July 5 till now.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, meanwhile, had claimed that rainwater from 90% of the city has been drained out and roads have been cleared.

The information minister said that the rainwater accumulated in the old city area will be drained out soon. Reacting to the opposition parties’ criticism of the Sindh government over the post-rain situation in the province, he maintained that the political parties were point-scoring ahead of the local body elections.