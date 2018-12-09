Interior Sindh lacks basic amenities: Aziz

Our Correspondent

Badin

Interior Sindh suffering of basic amenities like health, education and pure drinking water. These views were exressed by Aziz Memon, Central President, United Memon Jamait and Chairman Polio plus committee while talking in a ceremony held in his honour in Badin press club on the other day. Memon said that polio was dangerous disease which could be prevented of better cure and treatment. Adding he said each and every one should play part to combat the disease and create awareness among the people so that the danger of disease could be tackled and reduced.

He said journalists highlight various issues and they could play role in connection of Polio free Pakistan. He further said basic education was way to overwhelm issues adding that United Memon Jamait and other organizations should strive for promotion and betterment of education and they should assist and fully collaborate them.

While addressing Tanveer Ahmed Arain, president, Badin press club lauded the efforts of United Memon Jamait and chairman polio plus committee for eradication of polio and enthuastic initiatives for promotion of education.

Addressing the event Shoukat Memon, G.Secretary, Badin press club said United Memon Jamait has always rendered services for philanthropic work and Aziz Memon was striving hard for betterment of the people and country.

Share on: WhatsApp