Interior Pakistan expo to begin on Dec 15

Pervaiz Malik to distribute prizes for best stall display at expo

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Commerce Minister Muhammad Pervaiz Malik will be a chief guest at the concluding ceremony of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) 3-day “Interiors Pakistan” mega exhibition on Dec 17 here at Expo Center.

PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said Tuesday that the event will be attended by members of the diplomatic corps, leading businessmen, stakeholders of the furniture industry and foreign delegations while Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana will inaugurate this mega exhibition on December 15.

President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zubair Tufail, SVP Aamir Atta Bajwa, Regional Chairman and VP FPCCI Manzoor Ul Haq Malik, Chairperson TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tahir Javed, SVP Khawaja Khawar Khurshid, VP, Zeeshan Khalil will also grace the occasion as special guest of honour on Dec 16 while Chairman United Business Group Iftikhar Ali Malik, UBG Patron in chief S.M. Muneer will visit on concluding day.

He said delegations from China, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey, Hong Kong, Thailand and Bangkok will participate in this exhibition while delegations from other countries are also expected. He said almost 100 brands will exhibit at the event. Master Molty Foam is the prime sponsor of the event.

PFC Chief said the council is expecting more than 50 leading local companies and interior designers will display their products while as many as 200,000 to 250,000 visitors to visit this mega exhibition. He said this exhibition will also provide the younger designers and architects to see the market trends and display their own work alongside that of more established professionals.

PFC is also continuing its work to develop a Pakistani presence in more countries and to act as the focal point for Pakistani furniture designers and manufacturers to enter international market, he added.

Pakistan’s wood industry is well developed and captures 95pc of the country’s total market for furniture. The country has more than 700 units of wooden furniture with Chiniot, alone meets 80pc of furniture demand in the country, while Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi being important centers.

PFC and ChenOne Chief Executive said Pakistan imported furniture worth of Rs. 1.69 billion in 2015-16,saying,”Its a mere consumption of our hard earned foreign exchange”. Furthermore, import of furniture items could create a viable threat of unemployment in local furniture industry.

The furniture industry in Pakistan has great potential as it can be both a labour intensive and capital intensive sector.” Skilled craftsmen can create unique pieces while large scale factories can produce many identical units in both cases, adding to the employment”.

Appreciating the efforts of Commerce Minister Muhammad Pervaiz Malik for promoting trade activities in Pakistan Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the government has earlier promised to extend all possible assistance to local furniture industry to enhance country’s export and improve business environment. He said if furniture sector will be given a status of an industry it will bring multiple socio-economic benefits.