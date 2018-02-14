Interior Ministry slaps ban on Jundullah

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The Interior Ministry Tuesday placed a ban on terrorist outfit Jundullah. A group associated with the banned outfit, Al-Harmain Foundation, was also banned on charges of collecting funds.

A notification, issued by the Ministry stated that the organisation is acting in a manner that ‘may be concerned in terrorism.’ “Now, whereas, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 11B of the Anti Terrorism Act, 1997 (XXVII 1997), as amended, the Federal Government hereby places Jundullah Organization as proscribed organisation, further extendable, for the purpose of this Act and list the said Organization in the First Schedule to the said Act,” states the notification. The Gazette of Pakistan said the organisation is included in the list of banned organisations. This comes after President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday promulgated the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance 2018 that enables the government of Pakistan to impose bans on the entities banned by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The measures proposed in the Ordinance endorse nation-wide actions against the outfits, including a ban on their offices and freezing the bank accounts. Two organisations, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), are also expected to be banned, sources within the Interior Ministry said. Jundullah, a splinter group of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, in 2014 announced to pledge its support to Daesh.