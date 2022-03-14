Interior Ministry hosts meeting on Returns and Readmission and Extradition Agreements between Pakistan and UK

Islamabad: The Ministry of Interior on Monday hosted a meeting on the Returns and Readmission and Extradition Agreement between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The meeting was presided over by the Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari also attended the meeting.

پاکستان اور برطانیہ کے درمیان ریٹرنزاینڈ ریڈامیشن (Returns and Readmission) اور مجرمان حوالگی(Extradition) معاہدوں سےمتعلق وزارت داخلہ میں خصوصی اجلاس خصوصی کابینہ کمیٹی کا اجلاس آج وزارت داخلہ میں وفاقی وزیر داخلہ @ShkhRasheed کی زیر صدارت ہوا۔#APPNews @SMQureshiPTI pic.twitter.com/TBawlG6Vnj — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) March 14, 2022

Previous meeting

The meeting was hosted by the interior ministry in pursuance of their previous sitting, held in January 2022, when the committee had decided to share a draft agreement with the British government for consultation.

The agreement, it was decided, would allow repatriation of the citizens, who had been sentenced by the courts, and all the opportunities for filing these appeals would be met. The agreement would be applied to those convicted, residing illegally in Pakistan or in the UK.

It was agreed upon by all members that, after consultation with the UK, the Return and Readmission Agreement would be submitted to the Federal Cabinet for final approval.