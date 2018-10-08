Interior Ministry bars 95 from going abroad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Ministry of Interior has barred 95 individuals from leaving the country with regard to a case pertaining to money laundering through fake bank accounts.

Of these 95 individuals, 78 have been placed on Exit Control List and 17 on the FIA’s provisional national identification list or ‘stop list’.

Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari or any of his family members have not been named in the list.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July in connection with the probe.

