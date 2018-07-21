Interior ministry approves issuance of red warrant against Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD : Interior Ministry on Saturday approved the issuance of red warrants against former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The red warrant is an international notice sent to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) seeking the arrest and extradition of an individual.

The sanction came following the recommendation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has written a letter to Interpol for the detention of Ishaq Dar while the case has also been forwarded to them after the approval of interior secretary.

FIA has requested the assistance of Interpol in Dar’s arrest from London.

The reference of PML-N leader’s arrest has been sent to interpol’s secretary general office situated in France.

The details of Dar being declared as absconder, his permanent arrest warrant and asset reference has been attached with the letter.

Share on: WhatsApp