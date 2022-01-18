Interior minister terms gun attack on Islamabad police ‘act of terrorism’

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday said a gun attack on police officials in the federal cabinet the previous night was an act of terrorism.

A policeman was shot dead and two others were injured when two gunmen riding a motorbike targeted a check-point in the limitations of the Karachi Company police station. Two militants were also killed in the Monday night gun battle.

Talking to media after attending funeral prayers of martyred police official, Sheikh Rasheed said that Head Constable Munawwar was on the duty when he embraced martyrdom.

It was not an incident of dacoity or theft, the interior minister said, adding that terrorists had opened fire on the police officials.

He said that authorities needed to remain vigilant as he termed the incident as “purely of terrorism”. Rasheed said that the “sleeper cell” of the terrorists had been tracked down through their motorcycle used in the Monday attack.

اسلام آباد پولیس کے شہید کانسٹیبل کی نماز جنازہ میں شرکت کے بعد میڈیا سے گفتگو۔ کل کراچی کمپنی کے پاس دہشتگردی کا واقع ہوا ہیڈ کانسٹیبل منور ڈیوٹی پر موجود تھے فائرنگ سے شہید ہوئے یہ چوری یا ڈکیتی کا واقع نہیں ہے دہشتگردوں نے فائرنگ کی ہے@ICT_Police @GovtofPakistan pic.twitter.com/VnxqBOD9VP — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) January 18, 2022

He said that the attack was the first incident of the year, adding that authorities need to be very alert.

The injured officials have been identified as Amin and Rashid. Both received treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).